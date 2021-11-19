NEW POLLS ARE BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS FOR MIDTERMS AND BEYOND​

Joe Biden’s Democrat administration has not been getting good new when it comes to polls. And on Monday, it wasn’t any better. They just got two devastating poll results.



First, there was an ABC News/Washington Post poll found that the Republicans had a 10-point lead, when looking at who people thought they would be voting for in the midterms. That isn’t an outlier either, it confirms the prior USA Today/Suffolk poll that found that people would vote for their Republican congressional candidate over the Democrat candidate by 46-38 percent.



Now there’s another one that’s going to make Joe and the Democrats rip their hair plugs out. That’s the poll from Iowa, the critical first state in the primaries in the presidential elections. What are they saying now about 2024?



If Trump were to run against Joe Biden, it wouldn’t even be close.



According to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Trump has a double-digit lead over Biden. Trump led by 11 points, 51-40 percent. Nine percent said they were unsure or wouldn’t be voting for either candidate. That’s even higher than what Trump polled a year ago in Iowa, when he beat Biden by eight points in 2020.



One of the big reasons why in the poll is that Trump was capturing the independents by eight points, 45-37 percent.



But it’s also that Joe Biden’s approval record in Iowa is in the basement. Nearly two-thirds of Iowans disapprove of the job that Biden is doing.

On Monday, one-third of all Iowa adults, 33%, say the approve of the job Biden is doing as president, ticking up two percentage points from the Register’s last Iowa Poll, conducted in September; 62 disapprove; and 6% not sure.



Those are just horrific numbers. It’s not looking good for Sleepy Joe. Across all the major issues, and especially the economy, Biden is underwater with Iowan’s disapproval, and if the truth were known, probably all over America.



Agreeably, we are still just under a year out until the 2022 mid-terms and further to 2024. But Joe Biden and the Democrats just keep doing the same things that have gotten them in this mess, and as we all saw on November 2, just a couple of weeks ago, people are itching to throw them out the door for it.



