New Polling Shows Trump With Massive Lead Among Republicans in Key Battleground States for 2024 Election

A new Morning Consult poll in some key battleground states shows that Trump is still widely liked by Republican voters.

If Trump decides to run in for president in 2024, he is likely the frontrunner and remains widely liked in some of the most important states, according to the poll.



Roughly four out of five Republican voters in Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania gave Trump high marks. These four states are likely battleground states in the general election and hold the key to an electoral college win.



In North Carolina, Trump’s approval sat at 87%. In Georgia it was 86%, Ohio sat at 80% and Pennsylvania at 77%. In all states, except Ohio, the figures are up slightly from January 2021, despite Trump has been out of office for the past year.



Trump’s favorability rating was higher than former Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to the poll.



The poll comes as Trump continues to tease his running for president. During a recent rally in North Carolina, he told the crowd of thousands that a close acquaintance told him he has been investigated more than anyone.



Trump also said, “I’ve been investigated by the Democrats more than Billy the Kid, Jessie James, and Al Capone combined. And after millions of my papers and records being inspected, they found nothing.” Trump added, “Perhaps I am the “most honest” human ever.



The upcoming midterm elections will be a key test for Trump and the power of his endorsements he has given. He has given his backing to several candidates in various states as they seek seats in the Congress.

