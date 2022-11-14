New Polling Shows Trump HAMMERING DeSantis with 50 Point Lead in National Republican Primary Poll

According to a recent poll, reports show the 45th President of the United States crushing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a head to head National Republican Primary poll.

The new poll from Premise Data shows Trump leads with 65 percent of support from the field, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis garnering 15 percent, and former Vice President Mike Pence with 7%. There’s enough RINO’s that somehow Liz Cheney has even gained 3%, but we’re not sure how believable that is, it’s a laughable notion that anyone would vote for Cruella.

2024 National Republican Primary:



Trump 65% (+50)

DeSantis 15%

Pence 7%

Cheney 3%

Cruz 3%

Haley 1%

T. Scott 1%



.@premisedata, 661 Adults, 10/31-11/2https://t.co/oxACjelQQH — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 10, 2022

The following is from Big League Politics:

“After the disappointing results in the midterm elections earlier this week, the GOP establishment is throwing President Trump under the bus.

Leading the charge of traitors is Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, who was pushed into office largely because of support from conservative Trump supporters last year.

Now, she has thrown Trump under the bus in order to propel her own ambitions. She said she “could not support” Trump’s presidential ambitions in 2024 during an appearance on Fox Business.

“His administration when it came to the economy helped us because black unemployment was the lowest it had ever been historically, and then of course when it came to education, his administration forgave the loans that the historic black universities could never repay,” Sears said, talking up Trump’s successes as president.

However, despite his incredible performance, she says that he must not run for President because the midterms meant the public no longer wants him in office.

“When we look at the mission…you know, the voters have spoken and they have said that they want a different leader, and a true leader understands when they have become a liability,” Sears said.

“A true leader understands that it is time to step off the stage, and the voters have given us that very clear message because this is about America,” she added.

Sears stumbled through some barely intelligible drivel and platitudes to justify the sentiments that she believes will give her the establishment support she needs to become the next Virginia governor.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand, and indeed that is where we are today. And as I said before, America is the prize. Why do we want to win elections? It’s because we’ve got to learn to love each other, live together, govern together, and the voters are saying enough is enough,” Sears said, before claiming that she “could not support” Trump.”

