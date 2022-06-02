NEW POLL: Where Do Americans Stand on the Subject of Abortion? (DETAILS INSIDE)

According to a leaked draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, the highest court in the land will likely rule in favor of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and, in doing so, overturn Roe v. Wade.

Activists supporting abortion rights have since responded with outrage through intense demonstrations, many aiming at Catholic churches and even vandalizing ministries and pro-life pregnancy centers with graffiti. Many also called for protest in front of the homes of all six Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices.

Rasmussen recently published a poll showing that around 48% of Americans want Roe v. Wade overturned compared to 45% who want Roe v. Wade to remain in place.

Moreover, according to 11 polls, most Americans support better protections for the unborn than currently offered, such as 56% of respondents being in favor of overturning the 1973 landmark ruling altogether or placing the abortion limit at 15 weeks.

With the above said, the topic of abortion still remains polarizing with around 40-45% of respondents favoring the act.

For as long as many view life from a purely materialistic sense, we are all stardust; we are a clustered lump of cells, many women will choose to take the life of their unborn, and sometimes at the behest of their significant other.

Meanwhile, when children are conceived outside the bonds of a committed relationship, the sense of struggle, unpreparedness, and inability to provide can often pull women towards having an abortion, even if they secretly acknowledge their growing “clump of cells” has life.

Cherishing life itself, understanding the conception of life, supporting the ideal of committed relationships with the intent of marriage, and defending the traditional nuclear family might go a long way toward fostering a culture that naturally protects the lives of the unborn.

