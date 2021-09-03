NEW POLL SHOWS VOTERS FEEL BIDEN AND HARRIS ABILITY TO LEAD DROPPING QUICKLY​

A recent Rasmussen Reports poll found that 52% of likely U.S. voters believe President Joe Biden should resign the presidency immediately. ​Their reasoning is how he’s handled the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.



Of the respondents, 52% ​say he should resign, 39% said they believe he should not resign on the Afghanistan debacle, and 9% were not sure whether the president should leave office. Biden’s approval has fallen below 50% for the first as president.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted online and over the telephone between Aug. 30-31 and has a 95% confidence level with a sampling error of +/- 3% and were released via twitter on September 1. Other recent polls have found the execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan has caused the president’s approval ratings to drop precipitously in a short period of time.

If Biden were to resign, Vice President Kamala Harris would assume the presidency, but polls have found voters are not particularly confident in her ability to govern, either. A recent survey from Rasmussen Reports found that only 43% of likely U.S. voters believe Harris is qualified to fill the president’s shoes. This marks a six-point drop from when Rasmussen Reports asked voters a similar question in April. when 49 percent thought Harris was qualified to assume the presidency, Rasmussen reported at the time.

The latest poll data on this question from Rasmussen also shows that 55% of voters do not believe Harris is qualified to be president, and 47% of respondents said she’s “not at all qualified.”

The result of these polls was released via tweet on September 1 from Rasmussen Reports and said, 32% say Biden should resign now, 40% say Biden deserves to be impeached and 33% say Harris is not qualified to be president, and all of these figures are exclusively from Democrats.

