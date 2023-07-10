News

New Poll Shows Trump 20 Points Ahead of DeSantis and 10 Points Ahead of Biden

- by Matt Couch

Bedminster, NJ — A new survey from Florida Atlantic University found that President Donald J. Trump holds a commanding 20-point lead in the 2024 GOP primary in Florida.

According to the poll, President Trump is dominating virtually every region of the state—with President Trump holding a 59-point lead in the Miami-Dade region (70% to 11%).

If the GOP Presidential Primary were held today, which candidate would you vote for? 

50%     President Donald J. Trump (+20)

30%     Ron DeSantis

4%       Vivek Ramaswamy

3%       Tim Scott

The poll also found that President Trump holds a double-digit lead over Joe Biden in a general election matchup.

If the election for President were held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which candidate would you support? 

49%     President Donald J. Trump (+10)

39%     Joe Biden

Matt Couch

