New Poll Shows President Trump Holds 55% of Likely GOP Primary Voters, Up 8 Points from April

Mar-a-Lago, FL— According to a newly released poll from I&I/TIPP , President Donald J. Trump holds the support of 55% of likely GOP primary voters, up 8 points from April.
The survey, conducted May 3-5, found that President Trump’s nearest challenger has nearly halved his support, falling to only 17%.
While a solid majority of Republicans are unified behind President Trump, nearly two in three Democrats oppose Joe Biden’s candidacy.
Read the full story here
