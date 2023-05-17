News

New Poll Shows President Trump Holds 55% of Likely GOP Primary Voters, Up 8 Points from April

Mar-a-Lago, FL—  According to a  newly released poll from I&I/TIPP , President Donald J. Trump holds the support of 55% of likely GOP primary voters, up 8 points from April. 

The survey, conducted May 3-5, found that President Trump’s nearest challenger has nearly halved his support, falling to only 17%.

While a solid majority of Republicans are unified behind President Trump, nearly two in three Democrats oppose Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Read the full story  here 

