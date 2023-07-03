New poll Shows President Donald J. Trump expanding his commanding lead in the New Hamsphire GOP primary

Bedminster, NJ— A new poll from St. Anselm College Survey Center shows President Donald J. Trump expanding his commanding lead in the New Hamsphire GOP primary, while Ron DeSantis dropped 10 points since March.
The survey, conducted June 21-23, found that 47% of Republican voters in New Hampshire support President Trump with every other candidate in the teens and single digits.
Poll after poll has shown Ron DeSantis’ utter collapse in the Granite State—a recent New Hampshire Journal/Coefficient survey found DeSantis trailing President Trump by 34 points, at 13%.
Another poll from National Research Inc. found that DeSantis has tanked to an all-time low of 12% in New Hampshire.
