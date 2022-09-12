NEW POLL SHOWS MANCHIN’S VOTE FOR INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WILL MOST LIKELY END HIS POLITICAL CAREER

A new poll by Triton Polling and Research has surveyed three potential Republican opponents that Joe Manchin could face in the 2024 senate race, and the results are stunning.

As most Americans will recall, Manchin is the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, who cast the deciding vote for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, while suddenly switching his position at the end of July, from originally pledging not to sign on to any new spending bill during the country’s current inflationary boon.

The bill he negotiated, which cost nearly a trillion dollars, was full of wasteful green energy subsidies and payouts to special interests. It also represented a stabbing in the back of Republican senators who had trusted him to keep his word about reconciliation after voting for the CHIPS Act.

This deceptive move by Manchin to cast the deciding vote may end up costing him his political career if the new poll is to be believed. The cost to Manchin is going to come due in more ways than one.

2024 West Virginia Senate Race:



Jim Justice (R) 47% (+15)

Joe Manchin (D-Inc) 32%

.

Patrick Morrisey (R) 50% (+14)

Joe Manchin (D-Inc) 36%

.

Alex Mooney (R) 45% (+7)

Joe Manchin (D-Inc) 38%



Triton Polling & Research, 762 RV, 8/24-26https://t.co/XeZF69VZo1 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 8, 2022

Regardless, the story here isn’t the GOP candidates. According to the poll, Jim Justice, the current governor of West Virginia would be a good vote for the GOP agenda. Also, Patrick Morrisey, who lost to Manchin in the last election, but only by 3%. And, even Alex Mooney is up 7% at this point.

But the story here isn’t the GOP candidates. It’s that Manchin has burned his political career to the ground to make the blue-haired climate hysterics on the left happy. Wonder if Manchin still thinks it was worth it? Other polling shows his unfavorable rating with Democrats still in the toilet, so he didn’t gain with any of the people he tried to buy off. On the other end, his once-durable support among Republicans (especially moderate ones) has completely collapsed.

It is very hard for any American to understand why he made the decision he did. Manchin had a chance to cement himself with his hoe state, ensuring not just his reelection, but his legacy among his constituents. Instead, he sold the people who voted for him down the river to get a cheap pen from Joe Biden, a few days of plaudits from the press, and a cratering approval rating.

And on top of all of that, the bill is just a handout to well-off Californians who want to buy electric vehicles while providing nothing of any value to West Virginians. For all the talk about “permitting reform,” it sure hasn’t happened yet.

What was the strategy here? Did it really come down to Chris Coons puffing Manchin up about becoming a hero to the left? if the senator was that gullible, he richly deserves his coming downfall.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for their contributions in this article.

