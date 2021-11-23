New Poll Shows Majority of Americans Feel Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Plan Will Hurt U.S. Economy

In a new poll released Thursday by Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action, a sizeable majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act will hurt the U.S. economy.​

The poll has revealed that over 52% said they believed Biden’s Build Back Better Act would be harmful to America’s economic recovery, with 43.5% saying it would be “very Hurtful” and 8.9% saying “somewhat hurtful. In the “very hurtful” category, 17.2% of Democratic respondents, 71.9% of Republicans and 46.5% of those who had no party affiliation or an affiliation to a party other than Republican or Democrat.



Only 38.3% of respondents stated that Biden’s bill will be “very helpful” or “somewhat helpful,” breaking down to 28.7% and 9.6% respectively, according to the poll.



There were more than 1,092 surveyed in the poll of likely general election voters between November 13 and November 16, with a reported 3% margin of error. Trafalgar uses a number of methods for conducting its polls, including live phone calls, automated calls, emails, text messages, and two other proprietary methods it does not share publicly.



Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler said in a statement, “The American people aren’t stupid, they know that ‘Build Back Better’ really means ‘Biden’s Bonus for his Base.’ They see that the economy is recovering on its own, and they know that our growth would accelerate even faster if Washington would simply stop pushing policies and mandates that get in the way and make life harder for the business community.”

Meckler added, “The spending spree has to stop. Both parties have created an economic future in which our children and grandchildren will be forced to pay for our lack of fiscal discipline.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...