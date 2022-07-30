New Poll Shows Majority of Americans Are Tired of the Department of Justice Not Doing Their Jobs and Backing Woke Brigade

According to a report from the Daily Wire, a new poll released on Wednesday by Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), the vast majority of Americans want the Department of Justice (DOJ) to actually do its job and crackdown on individuals and groups protesting outside the private homes of Supreme Justices.

Most Americans living across this country possess what some of us call “human decency,” as well as a sense of law and order, considering the fact it’s technically illegal to be holding these protests. Especially since it’s an intimidation tactic to try and force the court to do the bidding of the radical left.

In the JCN poll, according to the Daily Wire, “58% of respondents believe that Attorney General Merrick Garland should enforce federal law prohibiting protesting at the homes of the Supreme Court Justices.

The report also states, “The polling demonstrates that both President Joe Biden and Democrats are ‘wildly’ out of touch with Americans when it comes to the protests outside the justices’ homes, as well as threats and violence against pregnancy centers and churches following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion indicating that Roe v. Wade would soon be overturned.”

Protesters who want to protect their ability to murder pre-born children have been gathering regularly to stand outside the homes of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas ever since the leaked opinion concerning the court’s decision to overturn Roe came out back in May.

Carrive Severino, President of JCN, who spoke with the Daily Wire said, “The group will use the polling as we head into campaign season as the midterms are coming up in November, in order to ‘call out the Senators who are endangering the justices, making sure their constituents know that their rhetoric and actions are putting lives at risk.'”

In a stern warning, Severino also said, “Democrats who refuse to condemn protest, threats, and intimidation are endangering justices and their families and it’s long past time for their silence to be spotlighted.”

The Daily Wire also reported, “The poll found that 61% of Americans surveyed said that protesting at the justices’ homes in this manner undermines American democracy. And 60% of registered voters agreed Biden himself should condemn the protests at the homes of justices, which he has yet to do.”

Severino also remarked, “For months, Joe Biden’s White House has refused when pressed to condemn the protests at the justices’ homes and Attorney General Merrick Garland has been unwilling to enforce the federal law prohibiting these protests.”

Continuing Servino said, “This polling shows that the majority of Americans, including Democrats and Independents, believe the Biden administration’s hands-off approach to these protests is wrong.”

Activists for the pro-abortion group ShutDownDC has also offered to pay “DC service industry workers” for information concerning where the justices might be dining or enjoying some other public activity, all so they can show up and harass them for daring to stand up for the principles of the Constitution and basic human decency.

During one incident, the protesters showed up at a local restaurant where Justice Kavanaugh was eating dinner and made such a fuss, he had to sneak out the back door.

According to the new poll, 71% of respondents said that paying activists groups “bounties” for tips on where the justices are during dinner goes ‘too far.” That group includes 61% of Democrats and 69% of Independents.

Also, 84% of voters polled (including 82% of Democrats) said that those who are vandalizing or attacking pregnancy resource centers and churches should be prosecuted, and 85% of Democrats said they believe these types of attacks undermine American democracy, the Daily Wire report said.

The survey was from a group of 1,600 registered voters between the dates of July 14-17, with a margin of error in the poll being 2.45% at the 95% confidence level.

What this poll is saying is that the American people want to see the DOJ actually enforce the law and keep these people from trying to punish the court for doing its job. Unfortunately, that isn’t happening.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...