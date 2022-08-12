New Poll Shows January 6 Witch Hunt Hearings Had ZERO Impact on Trump’s Popularity

Despite the efforts of the White House officials to move public opinion against the former president, Donald Trump, with the numerous January 6 investigations and hearings have proved futile and an apparent waste of time and resources.

The eight different January 6 committee hearings featured testimonies from several White House officials. However, the public seems tired of being manipulated consistently by the Biden administrations, as none of these hearings moved them.

In a recent survey from Monmouth University, only about 38% of adults said they believed Trump to be responsible for the January 6 riot compared to 42% in June before the hearings began. More so, 32% said they do not believe Trump did anything wrong after the hearings, compared to 30% the month before. In actuality, according to the poll, the committee failed miserably as Trump has gained more credibility from their biased committee.

A new poll by Monmouth University shows that the much heralded January 6 Committee has had virtually no impact whatsoever on public opinion.https://t.co/FWV0v41EUL — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 9, 2022

Director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray said, “The sensational revelations during the hearings do not seem to have moved the public opinion needle on Trump’s culpability for either the riot or his spurious election fraud claims. This continues to give political cover to Republican leaders who avoid addressing the damage done to our democratic process that day.”

Only 8% said the hearing changed their minds, slightly up from 6% the month before. These numbers show how insignificant the White House’s effort has been so far. They had focused on the nexus between the Capitol riot and Trump’s efforts to transpose the 2020 election outcome.

Perhaps not surprising, Trump’s favorability ratings have remained steady since November 2020, with most Republicans holding a favorable opinion of him. Furthermore, about 40% of all respondents responded that the former president would have their support and votes should he run again in 2024.

The Biden administration’s efforts to invalidate Trump have instead given him more endorsement, as these numbers mean that the former president could have a good shot at the presidential seat once again if he wants it, even though some Republicans have begun to support other candidates for this seat.

Murray added, “As we have seen from the success of Trump-endorsed candidates in recent primaries, he continues to hold sway over a large portion of the Republican base. That does not necessarily make him a shoo-in for the nomination in 2024, but he remains a formidable presence.”

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX) has said that the party has a “lot of good options” and he hopes “they all jump in” to the race. Dusty Johnson (SD) told the press that he “certainly hopes we’ll have a crowded field so we can have a robust discussion. Trump’s going to have acertain amount of built-in support. So yeah, he’s gonna be ahead in early polls. But I also know that these primaries hardly ever go as scripted. So that’s why you gotta let the process play out.”

Regardless, the former president’s legacy speaks loudly for him, and many believe that if Trump want that seat, he will get it because he remains the choice of the majority.

Crenshaw and Johnson both gave their opinions prior to Monday’s raid of the former president’s personal home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Springs, Florida, by the FBI.

It appears that this attack, being blamed on President Joe Biden and his weaponized DOJ, has even more solidified the support of the former president, Donald J. Trump.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for their contributions in this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...