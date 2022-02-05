NEW POLL SHOWS FLORIDA VOTERS PREFER TRUMP OR DESANTIS OVER BIDEN

Suffolk University/USA TODAY released their new poll on Tuesday. The poll showed that a majority of Florida’s voters prefer former President Donald Trump or Florida Republican Governor Ron D​eSantis over President Joe Biden.

Florida voters would choose Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, if he were the Republican nominee, over President Biden by 52%-44%, a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY network poll of Florida voters likely to vote in midterm elections finds.

The poll finds that Florida voters would also prefer former President Donald Trump over Biden (47%-44%) in what appears to be a tighter matchup.

Despite DeSantis’ larger lead over Biden, in a hypothetical Republican primary between Trump and DeSantis, Trump leads the Florida governor by 7 points (47%-40%).

Biden’s low approval ratings not only indicate vulnerability in the 2024 general election in Florida, but also in a Democratic primary in that state. In a hypothetical Democratic primary matchup between former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Biden, Clinton edges Biden 46%-43%. Both DeSantis and Trump would defeat Clinton by 13 and 7 points, respectively.

“Ironically, this 2024 Florida case study could be the narrative of the 2022 midterms: party nominees, who are strong within their party but less popular among the general electorate, could win their respective party primaries but falter in the general election,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center in Boston.

Voters continue to be very critical of Biden’s foreign policy, the border crisis, handling of the economy, and the handling of the pandemic. And it not just Republican voters, but Democrats and Independents are speaking out as well.

