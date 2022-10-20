New Poll Shows 93% of Voters Concerned with Inflation Just 19 Days From Midterm Elections

A new poll released today, October 19​, found that 93% of registered voters are concerned about soaring inflation and the poor economy, with only 20 days until election. The poll was from Politico/Morning Consult.

Of the registered voters on their concern about inflation brought on by the Democrats’ massive spending and the war on American energy, 71% say they are “very concerned” while 22% say they are “somewhat concerned.”

These same respondents also report being “very concerned (68%) or “somewhat concerned (25%) about the souring economy that economists predict has a 100% chance of being a recession in 2023. And 68% of respondents believe the nation is already in a recession, the poll found.

Inflation and the economy are the top two issues for voters. Eighty-one percent say President Joe Biden’s economy will be a “major” factor in how they vote, while 80% say the same about inflation. Top second-tier issues include crime (64%), abortion (57%), and illegal migration (55%).

The issue of inflation is likely to hurt Democrats in the midterm elections as 64% say Biden’s economic and energy policies were either very or somewhat responsible for inflation. Just 27% say he is not too responsible or not responsible at all for soaring costs.

A plurality of voters (46%) trusted Republicans to resolve inflation, while just 37% said the same of Democrats, anine-point gap.

Americans have been impacted by the Democrats’ sluggish economy. As the DCPatriot repointed earlier, the soaring costs mean that after adjusting for inflation, wages for American families are down $6,000 under Democrat rule, according to a Heritage Foundation study. That is an increase from an earlier estimate that put the decline inreal wages at $4,200.

The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters from October 14-16 with a 2-point margin of error.

