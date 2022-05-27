New Poll Released Has Bad Outlook for Democrats in Midterms

The latest CBS News/YouGov poll was released on Sunday, May 22, and it branded Democrats as “weak.”

Even with Congress controlling the Congress and the White House, a majority of respondents to the poll said that the Democratic Party is not “effective” or “in touch” in the lead up to the 2022 midterm elections. Fifty-one percent of respondents also described Democrats as “weak,” CBS continued.

Americans Aren’t Buying Biden’s Tale Of Economic Recovery https://t.co/jOZJmn48A3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022

They used a sample of 2,041 adults in the United States in their May 18-20 poll that had a margin of error of plus/minus of 2.5%.

According to CBS, Democrats want candidates who focus on dealing with inflation, taxing the wealthy and talking about racial justice. Protecting aborting rights was also highly focused by Democrat voters, CBS noted.

On the other side with Republicans, 54% of respondents said they would use the word “extreme” to describe the Republican Party, and Republican voters want their candidates to talk about traditional values (86%), stopping illegal immigrations (89%) and also dealing with inflation (90%), CBS reported.

CBS continued, revealing the poll showed Republicans were seen as marginally (51%) more trustworthy when it came to handling the economy and inflation.

The poll also showed only 26% of respondents felt that, generally speaking, things in America are going somewhat or very well right now. 56% state that they disapproved of the way that President Joe Biden is handling his job in the White House, CBS continued. More than half of all respondents disapproved of how Biden is handling the economy, inflation, the Russian-Ukrainian situation, immigration, crime, abortion, gun policy and race relations.

In summation of this latest poll, the 2022 midterm elections are not looking favorably of Democrats.

