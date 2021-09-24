New Poll: Less Than Half Of America Thinks Biden Is Mentally Stable Enough To Be President

President Joe Biden has deflected questions about his mental fitness since he announced his campaign, arguing he is equipped to do the job of Commander in Chief.

Even still, it appears Americans are not convinced.

A new Fox News poll reports that less than half of Americans trust Biden’s mental fitness to lead the nation.

The poll asked: “Do you think Joe Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, or not?”

The answer? Only 49 percent of Americans said yes.

This has been a constant line of attack for Republicans, which has been aided by Biden’s steady stream of verbal flubs, confused looks and even his inability to call on reporters without a list of approved names from his staff.

“This has created doubt not only in my mind, in the mind of many, many Americans, but also doubt in the minds of our allies,” Sen. Bill Hagerty said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt. “It has been just shocking to see the President’s lack of attention to this, his unwillingness to address it.”

The poll also asked, “Do you think Joe Biden is honest and trustworthy, or not?” Only 50 percent said yes.

