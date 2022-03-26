NEW POLITICO POLL SHOWS OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF AMERICANS WANT GAS TAX SUSPENDED AND OIL PRODUCTION IN U.S. INCREASED

According to a new Politico poll released on Wednesday, rising gas prices and energy independence are serious issues across party lines.​

The Politico poll said 73% of voters said they would support a suspension of the federal gas tax through the end of 2022, with Republicans being the strongest supporters.



As gas prices continue to rise and America’s dependence on foreign oil becomes a hot national issue again, 72% of voters said that “domestic producers should just go ahead and pump more oil,” reported Politico.



The poll shows Americans are very by-partisan and united on these issues, as 77% of Republican, 67% of independent and 75% of Democrat voters told Politico they would support the federal government suspending the gas tax.



President Joe Biden’s handling of America’s energy crisis in the “strongly disapproved” column was at 33%, while “somewhat disapproved” was at 15%.



Comparatively, only 15% of respondents said they “strongly approve” of Biden’s energy dealings and 25% said they “somewhat approve.”



This same poll asked voters, “What would you say is the top set of issues on your mind when you cast your vote for federal offices?” 42% of voters said economic issues; taxes, wages, jobs, unemployment and spending, were the most critical issues, and 7% said energy issues like carbon emissions, cost of electricity/gasoline, or renewables.



Before former President Donald Trump left office, U.S. petroleum imports were the lowest they had been since 1991, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.



The poll released on Wednesday surveyed 2,005 registered voters across the country from February 19 to February 21 with a margin of error of +/- 2%.

