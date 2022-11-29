New Politico Poll Shows Biden Getting CRUSHED in 2024 Elections

Only about a quarter of Americans believe that President Joe Biden should run for office again in 2024, according to a Politico survey released last week.
The survey asked respondents, “Do you believe Joe Biden should run for president in the 2024 election?” Overall, just 28% said he should run for office, and of those, only 15% said he “definitely” should do so.
Most of the respondents, 65%, do not believe he should run, and of those, 46% said he “definitely” should not run.
Additionally, the survey found 56% disapproving of the president. He failed to garner positive approval ratings on a variety of categories as well, as 59% disapprove of his handling of the economy specifically. His approval inother categories is underwater as well.
JOBS:
43% Approve
49% Disapprove
IMMIGRATION:
34% Approve
57% Disapprove
CLIMATE CHANGE:
42% Approve
45% Disapprove
ENERGY:
41% Approve
48% Disapprove
EDUCATION:
44% Approve
46% Disapprove
NATIONAL SECURITY:
41% Approve
49% Disapprove
The survey was taken November 18 through 20, 2022, among 2,018 registered voters, and has a +/-2% margin of error.
The sour results for Biden coincided with a recent Economist and YouGov survey, which found just one in four democrats, specifically, expressing the belief that Biden should ran again in 2024. In that survey, just 22% of Americans overall said Biden should run again.
