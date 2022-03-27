New Photos of Bob Saget’s Hotel Room Released ‘Raise More Questions Than Answers’

This week in Orlando, Florida authorities released images of the Ritz – Carlton suite that the late comedian and actor Bob Saget had been staying in.

The pictures give a look of a padded headboard that may have caused Saget’s fatal head injury.

The bathroom photos show a towel in the tub and toiletries on the counter, looking like they may have been used before he went to bed.

Investigators have never determined exactly what killed Saget, 65, but have suggested in their final report that he likely slipped and struck his head on either the headboard or carpeted floor in the early hours of the morning on January 9.

The photos below are from room 962 at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, where Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video’s Legend Bob Saget fractured his skull and passed away.

The $800 per night suite has an entrance way with a wooden floor leading into a living area with a couch, chairs, various lamps, a dining room table, and a mini-bar top cabinet.

As you can see from the picture below, an iPad, glasses, AirPods, iPhone, all still charging, along with water bottle and chapstick.

Investigators don’t believe his injuries were caused by slipping in the shower, however, as a blow from a hard surface or corner would have likely broken the skin and left a more distinctive injury.

The mini-bar was barely touched in the photos below.

‘Our purpose was to locate specific places or items in the room that could have caused the trauma found on autopsy,’ the final investigation report said.

‘The countertops, tables, nightstands, and other hard furniture in the room all had sharply defined edges and corners and were thought to be unlikely due to the fact that they would have lacerated the skin,’ the report added.

‘The counters in the bathroom and the shower stall were ruled out for the same reason. Most of the chairs and couches were thickly upholstered and were too soft to have caused the type and extent of injury Mr. Saget suffered. ‘As mentioned earlier, most of the suite was carpeted. The headboard of the bed was lightly padded and set slightly out from the wall.

‘These are listed here as possible mechanisms of injury, but nothing was located in the room that allows for a definitive conclusion.’

Saget had driven himself back from a stand-up gig two hours away in Jacksonville before handing over the keys to his Chevrolet Impala and walking into the Ritz-Carlton at 2:13am.

The father-of-three was then seen on CCTV walking ‘purposely across the lobby’ before entering his room at 2:17am. When he failed to check out later that day security let themselves into his plush suite at 3:53pm and found Saget slumped dead in his bed with swelling and small bruises in the corner of his left eye.

The door to room 962 was latched from the inside and there was no sign of struggle, nothing was damaged and no trace of blood on his sheets or bedding, the report adds.

Unusually, the internal door to the adjoining room, 961, was found unlocked but staff established that nobody had been inside it while Saget was there. Saget had stopped briefly to pose for a selfie with valet worker Orlando Nunez, 21, as he walked inside the hotel, warning Nunez first that he was recovering from Covid.

Police later used the self to determine and prove that Saget was uninjured before he went up to his hotel room.

‘He had a mask on at that point so I had no idea who it was. I said it’s fine to take it off because I’ve had Covid twice myself,’ Nunez told DailyMail.com.

‘I recognized the voice but it was only when he took it off that I was like, oh man it’s Bob Saget, it’s so nice to meet you. ‘I didn’t see any injuries, he didn’t seem hurt, he wasn’t slurring his words – he was exactly as I remembered while watching him on the TV as a child. I was in awe.’

Nunez said the two men chatted warmly for several minutes about the pandemic, their families and their home state of California before they huddled for a photo on his cell phone. ‘He said he’d just driven back from Jacksonville but he didn’t seem tired at all, it was like he had just stepped off stage,’ Nunez went on.

‘We talked about Covid and he made a joke about how there are so many strains now they are giving them sorority names. ‘If anything I was very cautious about the picture as I wanted to be polite and respectful. But he said get in here, c’mon.

‘I’ve met a few celebrities who barely say a word but Bob was the most genuine, approachable guy. When I heard what had happened the next day I was devastated.

‘People keep asking questions about what happened but I don’t think there is a bigger pitcher that we are all missing. I just want him to rest in peace.’

The autopsy report is attached below for Bob Saget.

‘In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death, and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, microscopic analysis, respiratory pathogen panel testing, bilateral lung cultures, and postmortem CT, it is my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma,’ Dr Stephany concluded. ‘It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior of his head. The manner of death is an accident.’

A judge agreed last week to make permanent a court order prohibiting the release of graphic photos and videos relating to Saget’s death after his family filed a lawsuit to prevent them appearing in news articles and circulating online.

