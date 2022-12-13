New Pastors for Trump Coalition Formed for 2024 by Oklahoma Pastor

Jackson Lahmeyer, the Oklahoma United States Senate Candidate and pastor who took on anti-Trump incumbent James Lankford has launched a new organization to rally the evangelical faithful to President Donald J. Trump’s corner ahead of the 2024 GOP Republican primary.

Trump has long times to the Christian evangelical community, despite what the fake news media will report.

Laymeyer gained fame during the 2020 election by offering religious Covid exemptions to those who didn’t want to take Fauci’s jab.

Lahmeyer is joined by Pastor Craig Hagin, who is co-pastor of Rhema Bible Church and Chief Operating Officer For Kenneth Hagin Ministries and Pastor Mark Burns, Co-Founder & CEO of NOW Television Network, a Christian television network based out of South Carolina that reaches 11 million homes named by Time Magazine as “Trump’s’ Pastor.”

Hagin and Burns will serve on the Board of Directors for Pastors for Trump. Pastor Lahmeyer told this GP journalist the following.

“President Trump made it clear during his 2016 campaign for President of the United States that he was committed to bringing Christian leaders into the fold.

During his historic first term, he proved that he would deliver on the promises he made. Heading into 2024, it is more important now than ever to reaffirm the strength of the Christian faith and our willingness to support President Trump in his fight to return to the Oval Office” explained Lahmeyer.

Lahmeyer appeared on Roger Stone’s Lindell TV program to discuss on the Stone Zone:

