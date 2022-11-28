New Owner Elon Musk Makes Removing Child Sex Exploitation on Twitter as ‘Priority #1’ Triggering Leftist Looms

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is continuing to anger the left as he not only allows more free speech, but he’s even going after those trying to exploit children sexually, and making it the #1 priority of Twitter.

Musk now says “Priority #1” is removing child sexual exploitation content from the platform.

For example, Eliza Bleu, a survivor of human trafficking and an advocate for victims, tweeted in September that Twitter initially did not remove a video of a 13-year-old boy being exploited–even after the young man reached out to the platform’s executives.

Reminder: a 13 year old minor survivor begged Twitter to remove a video sexually exploiting him.



Twitter reviewed the content and said NO.



They had his government ID showing that he was a minor at the time.



The video had over 160k views. Over 2k retweets. — Eliza (@elizableu) September 4, 2022

It took nine days for the company to remove the video and that was largely in part due to the intervention of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent, Business Insider reports.

Bleu has been instrumental in calling out the platform for allowing child sex abusers to post content on the site. According to a site named Tesmanian, which follows Musk’s many projects and companies, Bleu has been trying to remove child porn on the app for two years while other advocates have been pressuring the platform for more than 10 years.

Their efforts have fallen on deaf ears until now.

Less than a month after taking over the site, Musk “cleaned out” the three most popular hashtags that had been used to sell child sexual abuse material and added a direct reporting option for child sexual exploitation.

To those who aren’t aware yet, last week Twitter did add a direct reporting option for child sexual exploitation. (ONLY on tweets with content images/videos) this was not previously available and was a separate form that wasn’t easy to find.



I’m grateful to see these changes. pic.twitter.com/AI88XdX9HW — Eliza (@elizableu) November 20, 2022

Bleu says the CEO’s response to taking down child trafficking material is “huge.”

“Ah how suddenly things can change,” she tweeted.

Twitter’s child sexual exploitation policy currently says that it has “zero tolerance towards any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation, one of the most serious violations of the Twitter Rules.”

Tesmanian suggests that Bleu’s expertise would be useful in pulling child porn from the platform.

“Solving an existing problem is not as easy as it might seem at first glance, and there are many pitfalls in this process. As someone who works intensively to combat the problem and has knowledge in this area, Eliza can give advice on how to clear CSE material on Twitter and hopes to share her knowledge with Musk,” it reads. “In addition, she believes that the technologies and AI that Tesla is developing can help solve the problem globally, and not just within the platform.”

Thanks to our friends at CBN.com for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...