New Orleans Bumps St. Louis as New Murder Capitol of America: Trump Predicted This Would Happen in Democrat Run Cities

Democrat run New Orleans, Louisiana has now officially become the new murder capital of the United States of America, taking the place of Democrat run St. Louis, Missouri.

With an amazing 141% increase in homicides since 2019, and a 78 percent increase since 2021, New Orleans 52 homicides per 100000 residents, according to Metropolitan Crime Commission data is officially number one in America!

There have been 205 homicides in New Orleans since the beginning of the year, but we’ll bet you haven’t heard this from the mainstream media.

On the per capita scale, New Orleans is now 7 points higher than St. Louis. Chicago, also known as Chi-Raq in reference to being as bad as Baghdad, has a per capita homicide rate of 18 per 100,000, far less than New Orleans.

New Orleans has been doing such a bang up job, they are set to give police pay raises, provide full healthcare coverage, and a $30,000 increase in hiring incentives. That’s an $80 million-dollar package to entice officers to come and face the insane violence of the city.

Even AOC said back in November of 2021 that the “Defund the Police” movement was a mistake.

“It is not crazy for Black and brown communities to want what White people have already given themselves and that is funding your schools more than you fund criminalizing your own kids,” she said.

Well as you know, former President Donald J. Trump has been saying that Democrats are destroying American cities, and as usual he’s right again.

Back in October of 2020 on the campaign trail, Trump echoed these sentiments. “Biden will deliver poverty, misery, depression. I will deliver jobs, jobs, jobs and the greatest economy in the history of our country.”

Thanks to our friends at The DC Enquirer for contributing to this article.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...