New National Poll Shows Majority of Voters Agree with Trump on Election Reform

Joe Biden may be sitting in the White House as President of the United States, but the political battle is far from over on election reform and integrity for America’s elections.

According to a new poll, and with half of the country or more believing that Donald J. Trump won the 2020 elections, this war is just getting started.

The 45th President of the United States is winning the information battle, despite being banned on all social media by Big Tech tyrants.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 61% of likely U.S. voters agree with a statement that Trump issued last week on his website.

“Election Reform must happen in Swing States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process.” That includes 42% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-four percent (34%) of voters disagree with Trump’s statement, including 25% who Strongly Disagree. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The percentage of voters agreeing with Trump’s statement was larger than those agreeing with a quote from a recent speech by Biden. In Biden’s speech he said America is “facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” Fifty-six percent (56%) agree with Biden, including 33% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-seven percent (37%) disagree with Biden, including 26% who strongly disagree.

The war of words between the current President and the 45th President is coming as several states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan have passed sweeping voting reform laws addressing issues raised in the wake of last year’s elections.

In April, 51% of voters said it was likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. That April survey found most voters (60%) believe it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections than to make it easier for everybody to vote.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on July 15 and 18, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.

