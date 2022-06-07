New Miracle Drug Shows 100% Remission for all Cancer Patients in Drug Trial

There is a potentially new miracle cancer treatment that has resulted in remission for every patient enrolled in its clinical trial athletes the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It’s really opening some eyes.

Eighteen patients that were diagnosed with rectal cancer enrolled in the drug trial with GlaxoSmithKline, abstaining from grueling treatments like chemotherapy.

Incredibly, all patients saw their tumors disappear, according to the trial that was published on Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

It now appears the first cancer drug study conducted in which all subjects became fully cancer-free as a result, is jaw dropping. At the trial’s conclusion, there were no signs of remaining tumors when the patients were given physical exams, endoscopies, PET scans, and MRIs.

None of the patients reported adverse reactions during the drug trial, which is rare in treatments of its type.

According to The New York Times, about 20% of patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors have some sort of adverse reaction.

"There were a lot of happy tears," Dr. Andrea Cercek, an oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said.

“There were a lot of happy tears,” Dr. Andrea Cercek, an oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said.

“I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer,” said Dr. Luis A. Diaz, author of the trial’s official report.

