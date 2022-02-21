New Mexico Democrat Governor Calls End to Mask Mandates After Nearly Two Years

On Thursday, Democratic New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham​ announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate would end immediately.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Lujan Grisham said, “I’m delighted not to be wearing a mask.” She made the announcement of lifting the indoor mask mandate at a press conference covering the ending of the state’s 2022 legislative session, according to KRQE.



She did not give any details on her decision to end the indoor mask requirement, which covered all residents over the age of two, the outlet reported.



The governor’s decision shift’s the mandate message in New Mexico. In a February 11th report by the Las Cruces Sun-News, they reported New Mexico’s Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase’s continued support of the state’s mask requirements.



According to the Sun-News Scrase said, “We all really want to stop the mask mandate, but masks are effective, the state is still in hot water, and we don’t really want to do that till we fell that everyone will be safe.”



Jodi McGinnis Porter, spokeswoman for the state Human Services Department said, “Hospitals, health care facilities and congregate care settings will continue to be under a mask requirement. The mandate will also stay in place for early childcare K-12 schools where students, teachers and staff are clustered together, until a school district decides to suspend it,” the Albuquerque Journal reported.



New Mexico’s new public health order allows school districts, private schools, and local educational institutions to drop the mask requirement at their discretion but continues to require they all follow the state’s “reporting, testing and closure requirements.”



New Mexico has enforced the mask requirements with fines, some as high as $5,000, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. In their report it indicated that New Mexico’s Occupation Health and Safety Bureau has issued more than $300,000 in fines for breaking the mask mandate.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...