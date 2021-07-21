New Mexico Bishop Reportedly Says NO Communion to Pro Abortion Democrat State Senator

According to Democratic state Senator Joe Vervantes of New Mexico, he was denied communion from his Bishop in the state because of his pro abortion stance.

“I was denied communion last night by the Catholic bishop here in Las Cruces and based on my political office,” Democratic state Sen. Joe Cervantes tweeted Saturday. “My new parish priest has indicated he will do the same after the last was run off. Please pray for church authorities as Catholicism transitions under Pope Francis.”

I was denied communion last night by the Catholic bishop here in Las Cruces and based on my political office. My new parish priest has indicated he will do the same after the last was run off. Please pray for church authorities as Catholicism transitions under Pope Francis. — Sen. Joe Cervantes (@SenJoeCervantes) July 17, 2021 According to The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) Cervantes was apparently referring to Las Cruces Bishop Peter Baldacchino, who did not respond to the outlet for comment.



“The state senator did not specify why the bishop reportedly denied him communion, but his announcement comes amid discussion of whether bishops will deny President Joe Biden communion over his pro-abortion policies,” DCNF noted, adding, “Cervantes himself is pro-abortion and has said that he ‘fully’ supports ‘choice.’”



“There should be no laws which outlaw the private decisions regarding pregnancy,” Cervantes told the Albuquerque Journal.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, as you may remember not long ago President Joe Biden was denied communion as well when he was on the campaign trail for his beliefs.

Bishops and priests disciplining pro-abortion Catholic politicians by denying them the sacrament of Communion has become a flashpoint issue since President Joe Biden was inaugurated. In June, the USCCB voted overwhelmingly in favor of drafting a document that could lead to a rebuke of publicly pro-abortion Catholic politicians.

According to the Code of Canon Law, those who are “obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”

You're being DENIED because you are PRO ABORTION… Facts Matter… https://t.co/LlU9ZmyP3K — Professor Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) July 21, 2021 What are your thoughts on this, do you agree? Comment below!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...