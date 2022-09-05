New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Highlights Female Character and Storyline in Powerful Main Role

The new “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series is bringing a female character and stop to the front of the franchise for the first time in its history.

Galadriel, an Elven warrior who wishes to stop the evil returning to the fantasy world of middle earth, and stars actress Morfydd Clark.

The series is one of the most expensive ever made, and will arrived on Amazon.com’s Inc’s (AMZN.O) Prime Video Friday, with new episodes based on the appendices of the original J.R.R. Tolkien novels airing weekly.

The following is from Reuters:

Clark said her role as Galadriel gave her the opportunity to explore stunts that show off the power of her character behind the backdrop of a historically male-dominated society.

“Gender just isn’t the same in Middle-earth in that I’m playing a character who can physically take down any man around her,” Clark said during an interview. “It was really interesting to try to embody someone with a huge amount of physical strength.”

Co-executive producer Patrick McKay said Tolkien has had “some of the greatest female characters in literature” and Galadriel was one of the first characters the creators thought about for the new story.

“Imagining what her world was like and what she might have been struggling with from clues throughout the text was really a joy,” McKay said.

Trystan Gravelle who plays Pharazon shared the same sentiment and said he doesn’t think there’s anyone more “badass on this Earth than a woman.”

“To see that on screen, to see Morfydd take names and take numbers like she does, is incredible,” he said.

