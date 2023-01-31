New Legal Filings Show FBI Was Involved in Jan 6 Debacle Per Proud Boys Attorney

It’s a story as old as time. Something bad happens and completely unexpectedly, it turns out the FBI was involved. Sure enough, despite years of the left dismissing the possibility as a conspiracy theory, a new legal filing serves as an admittance that the FBI was very much involved in the events of January 6th.

Ironically, we are finding out because the government is once again trying to cover up exactly what happened. Regarding the case of Proud Boy Ethan Nordean, federal prosecutors are asking a judge to limit defense questions on the matter.

JUST IN: Proud Boy Ethan Nordean’s attorney reveals that prosecutors filed a sealed motion last night asking the judge to restrict defense questions about FBI confidential sources and their involvement w the group ahead of Jan. 6

FBI confidential sources were with the Proud Boys during their march and in some of the groups Telegram channels, Nordean’s counsel indicates.

So, they want to use information from these informants to help throw a person in jail, but they don’t want to allow the defense to question said informants on how they got their information. This is not unlike the federal government in any way.

Regardless, the revelation here is that FBI informants were embedded with the Proud Boys both online and in person on the day of the march to the Capitol building on January 6th. That’s important for several reasons, and none of them are good.

How involved were these informants in the lead-up to January 6th? Were they egging things on as in the Gretch Whitmer kidnapping farce? Did they encourage people to enter the Capitol? As informants participating in planning discussions, they wouldn’t have just been silent so as to not raise suspicions. So, in what capacity were they involved? Instead of trying to get a judge to shut that conversation down, it should be happening out in the open.

But the biggest question is pretty simple: If the FBI had numerous informants with the Proud Boys and January 6th was a seditious, pre-planned conspiracy (which the prosecutors claim), then why didn’t they try to stop it?

As far as public information goes, the FBI made zero effort to cool tensions leading up to January 6th, and despite being directly involved with the group they claim led it, it took no action to stop the violence on the day of the Capitol breach. Why, it’s almost like they wanted it to happen. Surely not, that couldn’t be true.

None of this makes sense, and it’s not going to make sense as long as the FBI and DOJ stonewall any attempts at transparency about what occurred. Yes, people rioted of their own accord, but if the government had a chance to quell tensions and instead stood idly by, that a big scandal.

The best we can hope for is that the truth will prevail and come out, but don’t hold your breath.

