NEW Leaked U.S. Document Shows China Prepping Supersonic Spy Drones

An alarming new report suggests that the Chinese military could soon deploy an advanced spy drone that travels at supersonic speeds. According to a leaked document from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, China may have already developed the WZ-8 rocket-propelled reconnaissance drone, which is capable of flying at least three times the speed of sound.

The document features satellite imagery dated Aug 9 that shows two WZ-8 drones at an airbase in eastern China, roughly 350 miles inland from Shanghai.

The U.S. military has assessed that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has “almost certainly” established its first unmanned aerial vehicle unit at the base, which falls under the Eastern Theater Command, the branch of the Chinese military responsible for enforcing Chinese sovereignty claims over Taiwan. This development is a major concern for the U.S. and its allies in the region, as China continues to escalate its territorial claims in the region.

The Washington Post, which obtained the leaked document, was unable to independently verify its authenticity. However, if the report is accurate, it represents a significant advance in China’s military capabilities, and underscores the need for the U.S. to remain vigilant and prepared to counter Chinese aggression.

The U.S. Defense Department has yet to comment on the report, and the Chinese government could not be reached for comment. However, the leaked document is likely to further strain U.S.-China relations, which have deteriorated rapidly in recent years. The U.S. has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices, stealing intellectual property, and engaging in cyber espionage, while China has accused the U.S. of interfering in its internal affairs and seeking to contain its rise as a global power.

The leak of the classified document is also a cause for concern, and underscores the need for the U.S. to take greater measures to protect its sensitive information.

The FBI recently arrested a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, who is alleged to have posted the classified files on the Discord messaging app. The leaks have embarrassed the U.S. by revealing its spying on allies and purported Ukrainian military vulnerabilities.

The timing of the leaked document is also significant, as tensions between the U.S. and China have been heightened in recent weeks. China has been ramping up military activity around Taiwan, which it claims as a part of its territory, while the U.S. has stepped up its support for Taiwan, including a recent meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The situation in the region remains highly volatile, and the emergence of a supersonic spy drone in China’s arsenal only adds to the complexity of the strategic calculus. The U.S. and its allies will need to work together to develop effective strategies to deter Chinese aggression and maintain stability in the region.

