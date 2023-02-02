New Jersey Councilwoman Shot and Killed in Her Own Driveway While Sitting in Car, Police Say Possible Targeted Hit

A New Jersey Councilwoman was shot to death in her car outside of her home on Wednesday night in what police believe was a targeted killing.

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said.

The Mayor or Sayreville, Victoria Kilpatrick, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying so in the following statement, “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was “stunned.”

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence,” Murphy said. “Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness.”

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said a woman, who it did not identify, was found in her car at 7:22 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sayreville has a population of around 45,000 people, is in Middlesex County, and is about 30 miles south of New York City.

In a statement about her campaign on the Sayreville Republican Party’s website, Dwumfour said she loved and cherished Sayreville and wanted to help improve the lives of its residents.

“I am fully dedicated to building a better, stronger Sayreville, and with your support, we can create a brighter future for our wonderful town,” she said.

A homicide investigation is underway as authorities work to locate a suspect. The County prosecutor has said that anyone with information about Dwumfour’s death, or access to any surveillance footage of the area where the shooting took place should submit their tips to the Sayreville Police Department of the Prosecutor’s office.

“Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose,” the governor’s statement continued, adding, “The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



