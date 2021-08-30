New Illinois Congressional Map Could Eliminate RINO Kinzinger’s District

A new congressional map that’s being rolled out in Illinois is expected to unseat RINO Adam Kinzinger by eliminating his district. We’re sure you are all heartbroken about this news.

This will force Kinzinger to seek other ways to remain in public office next year, including running in an unfamiliar district or mounting a very long shot fun for the governor or the United States Senate.

House Democrats are of course hoping to keep their small lead in the 2022 midterms and are pushing for states like Illinois, one of only a few stats where their party has control over redistricting, to work out maps that will squeeze Republican districts Politico reported. You know, because that sounds totally like the fair and balanced constitution our founding fathers put into place, right?

This means in Illinois, the party will push to back the 12 incumbents that are seeking reelection, trying to hang onto the seat held by retiring congresswoman Cheri Bustos, and to try to flip GOP Congressman Rodney Davis’ seat in the center of the state to pick up a Democrat. Flipping Davis’ seat is very unlikely as that is farmland and a GOP stronghold in the state.

By killing off Kinzinger’s district, the Democrat can possibly make that happen.

Kinzinger, who has come under fire from other Republicans for his heavy criticism of former President Donald Trump, told Politico he is not “losing sleep” over the potential that his district could be eliminated, as he can’t control that.

“If I lose my district, we’ll take a look then,” he said, “but I’m not too freaked out.”

If the seat is eliminated, the Weaselly RINO won’t have many options left. Kinzinger is one of the 11 RINO’s that voted to impeach President Trump over the now 8 month long witch hunt and faux outrage of the January 6 fiasco at the Capitol by Democrats.

The fact that Trump supporters and the majority of conservatives can’t stand him means it will be very tough for him to even win a primary, let alone a congressional race.

“Adam, right now, he and I get along great. What he’s doing, he’s doing. But if you look at the Republican electorate in any one of those districts — probably not,” Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., commented.

An official proposed map has not been released, and the draft copies that have emerged were created with preliminary population totals and not through the use of official Census totals.

However, party operatives in Washington or Illinois said they can’t see a plan that will leave Kinzinger’s district intact. Further, through redistricting, the map could shift the state’s delegation from its current 13 Democrats and 5 Republicans to a split of 14-3.

“Given the configuration and where the population trended, and the way it’s trending, if I had to take a bet, I bet that we lose a Republican district,” said Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., whose district represents the Loop in Chicago.

Thanks to our friends at Newsmax for contributing to this article.

