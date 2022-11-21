New Harvard Poll Shows Trump Outperforms DeSantis in 2024 Run

A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll has found that former President Donald Trump outperformed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) inhypothetical 2024 presidential matchups against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

When compared in a potential rematch against Biden, Trump gets 44% compared to Biden’s 42%, while DeSantis is tied with Biden at 43%.

Trump also outperforms DeSantis in a potential matchup against Harris. Trump leads the Vice President by 7%, with DeSantis besting Harris by 3%.

This new Harvard poll was taken on November 16 to November 17, after Trump officially launched his 2024 candidacy on November 15, following months of speculation.

Trump told a crowd of reporters on launch day, “You and all those watching are the heart and soul of this incredible movement in the greatest country in the history of the world.”

Even though Biden has not officially announced his reelection campaign, he has consistently indicated he would run again, during his first two years in office as President. But the Harvard poll found that 55% of voters have their doubts of Biden’s mental fitness to serve another term.

DeSantis has remained largely silent about the prospect of a 2024 presidential run, as he enjoys the over 20% victory in his recent win to remain governor of Florida. DeSantis is neither declaring his intent, nor ruling it out.

Just a week before announcing his 2024 campaign, Trump cautioned DeSantis against running in 2024, saying, “I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly. I think he would be making amistake; I think the base would not like it, I don’t think it would be good for the party.”

Trump even suggested, “I could reveal things about him (DeSantis) that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody, other than, perhaps, his wife.”

Downplaying the establishment media’s attempt to escalate a rift between himself and Trump, DeSantis commented, “We just finished this election. People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” after reporters asked about the potential Civil War brewing in the GOP.

According to the Harvard poll, if DeSantis does decide to run for president, Trump would handily defeat the Florida governor. In the survey of 2,212 registered voters, found that Trump is the clear favorite in a potential GOP primary field, leading DeSantis by 18 points at 46% to 28%.

