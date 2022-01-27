NEW GOVERNMENT DATA SHOWS “VAX-FREE” LESS LIKELY TO GET COVID

Data released by the Scottish government show people who have been vaccinated with two or three doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are more likely to become infected, be hospitalized or die than people who are unvaccinated.​

The Public Health Scotland data from the past four weeks showed a rate of infection of 866 per 100,000 for the double vaccinated and 481 per 100,000 for the boosted, or triple vaccinated, while the unvaccinated had a rate of infection of 413 per 100,000.



The death rate of those who have had two shots is about 12, per 100,0000 which is more than 50% higher than the rate for the unvaccinated.​

Earlier this month, the European Union’s top health agency warned that getting boosted every four months could harm the immune system’s ability to fight off the disease. The European medicines Agency advised countries instead to mirror the seasonal influenza vaccination strategy tied to the onset of the cold season.



And the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a recent statement that a vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original COVID-19 vaccines is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable.



Data from other countries also contradicts the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative. Recent figures from the province of Alberta show infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID all soar in the days and weeks after people receive their first vaccine dose, reports former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson.



Israel and Britain saw COVID deaths hit all-time highs after launching mass vaccination campaigns.

Data from the U.K. from August 16 to December 5, 2021, showed people who had been vaccinated accounted for four of every five COVID-19 deaths, the Gateway Pundit reported.



Further, a U.K. “technical briefing on SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern” found that as of December 29, the fully vaccinated make up 74% of hospitalizations due to infection from the omicron variant that now dominates the Western nations.



We appreciated the WND News Center for content in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...