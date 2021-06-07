New Fauci Emails Show Even More Funding of Wuhan Bio-Lab Than He Originally Reported to Congress

As you know by now, Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water over leaked emails where he lied about masks working, among funding for the Chinese bioweapons lab in Wuhan, China.

Fauci is probably safe that the corrupt and criminal Biden Administration won’t fire him for misleading Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic and the response he pushed for.

However newly released emails now show and further establish that the top Biden COVID adviser has an established track record of hiding the activities of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and covering up the relationship it has with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A growing number of experts now believe the Wuhan lab is the plausible source for the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s no wonder Fauci wanted it ruled out since he funded it.

On Friday Judicial Watch obtained a new FOIA request for internal emails and documents that establish the United States was funding the Wuhan Laboratory and its substantially more than what Fauci told members of Congress.

In a newly received email from the FOIA, which was dated April 21, 2020, Chase Crawford at NIH/NIAID raised a red flag about Wuhan funding declining in 2019.

“NIAID recived the below follow-up question from minority staff to the House Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee regarding the funding level for the EcoHealth ALliance project subaward to Wuhan Institute of Virology in FY 2019 (complete funding history below signature line.)

Also included is the email question was “Do we know why the sub-award amount for Wuhan Institute of Virology went down in 2019? Just random fluctuation?”

The funding from the NIAID to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” for various years, all through the group run by Peter Daszak called “EcoHealth Alliance,” is shown below:

The Department of Health and Human Services figures show a Fiscal Years 2014-2019 total amount of $826,277, which is more than $200,000 above the rough $600,000 that Dr. Fauci gave to the U.S. Senate last month.

“We had a modest collaboration with very respectable Chinese scientists who were world experts on coronavirus, and we did that through a sub-grant from a larger grant to EcoHealth,” Fauci earlier said of the funding.

‘The larger grant was about $600,000 over a period of five years. So it was a modest amount. The purpose of it was to study the animal-human interface, to do surveillance and to determine if these bat viruses were even capable of’ infecting humans,” Fauci stated.

Judicial Watch released the following 280 pages on Friday from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

“The records include a chart of NIAID funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology sent on April 21, 2020, by NIAID’s Chase Crawford to Principal Deputy Director Hugh Auchincloss and other NIAID officials,” the non-profit legal watchdog said. “The agency funds directed to the Wuhan Institute of Virology between the years 2014-2019 total $826,277. All of the projects listed in the chart are titled ‘Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence’.”

“In an April 15, 2020 email marked ‘high’ importance, Principal Deputy Director of NIH Lawrence Tabak emailed Fauci, NIH Director Francis Collins, and other NIH officials with the subject line: ‘HEADS UP: Wuhan lab research’:”

“Tabak: WH has strongly embraced concerns raised by Congressman Gaetz who is publicly criticizing HHS/NIH for funding the Wuhan laboratory’s bat research,” the email said. “Here’s this quote from another article: ‘I’m disgusted to learn that for years the US government has been funding dangerous and cruel animal experiments at the Wuhan Institute, which may have contributed to the global spread of coronavirus, and research at other labs in China that have virtually no oversight from US authorities’.”

Will anything happen to Fauci? Members of Congress and the Senate are starting to make some noise.

“House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who serves as the top Republican on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer penned a letter to Democratic leaders on their committees demanding Fauci appear before their committees to testify on the origins of Covid-19,” Fox News reported.

Other Senators from Rand Paul and Josh Hawley fired shots and demanded Fauci resign, but only time will tell if the Biden Administration will hold this fraud accountable.

