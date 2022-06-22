New Executive Order Signed by Biden Attacks and Targets Traditional American Family Values and Promotes LGBTQ

On Wednesday President Biden signed an executive order aimed at protecting LGBTQ people from a cascade of legislation in conservative states that increasingly targets the rights of gays, lesbians, transgender youth and others.

The order is designed to counter efforts by Republican politicians like Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has pushed through a measure, called by some the “Don’t Say Gay” law, banning teachers from providing instruction regarding gender identity or sexual orientation.

Other laws passed in conservative states include prohibitions on transgender girls competing in high school sports and efforts to ban the provision of gender-affirming care. White House officials have called the new laws” un-American” and said they are designed to discriminate against families and children based on their sexual orientation or gender identify.

Mr. Biden’s executive order takes direct aim at so-called conversion therapy, a discredited therapy in which doctors falsely claim to be able to adjust a person’ gender identity or sexual orientation with treatment.

In a ceremony in the East Room packed with LGBTQ supporters, Mr. Biden said he was moved to action to prevent what he called “hateful attacks” by Republican governors and legislatures around the country.

What Biden is calling for is nothing less than making life-altering physical mutilation, and a lifetime on hormone “therapy” that increases the risk of suicide exponentially, into something akin to getting a tattoo. Even people who aren’t straight or conservative understand what is going on.

Biden is calling the necessary, vital exploration of all psychological factors behind gender dysphoria before changing children's sex … "conversion therapy."



This bullsh** executive order has only one purpose. It is designed to be used as a tool in the 2022 and 2024 elections. His targets are Greg Abbot, Ron DeSantis, and other Republican governors who have acted to end trans athletes from turning women’s sports into a sub-JV men’s event, and are cracking down on the horrendous practice of “gender reassignment” surgery and curbing the ability of trans activist and “allies” to groom young children.

Biden is a failed president, and he’s groping for any way to motivate his base, whatever that is besides dead people and photocopiers, to come out and vote.

This is a battle that we can’t afford to run from. In fact, it is a battle we should be actively courting. We can’t let this grotesque mutilation of children morph into some vague Constitutional right, in the way that homosexual marriage has become mainstream.

