NEW DETAILS EMERGE ABOUT DEATH OF IVANA TRUMP AFTER SHE’S FOUND DEAD IN HER NYC APARTMENT AT 73

Americans are in shock after the adored ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died suddenly on Thursday at the age of 73. Now, new details have come to light about her untimely passing.

Police sources told The New York Post that Ivana was found dead at the bottom of her stairs at her townhouse on East 64th Street in Manhattan, and she is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest. Officers are now investigating whether Ivana may have fallen down the stairs, and the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to detriment the official cause of death.

Sources said that Ivana’s body was discovered by staffers in her building at 12:40pm, and they immediately called the police. An insider close to the Trump family said that Ivana’s health had been declining over the past few years.

