New Cook Political Report Shifts 10 More Midterm Races in Favor or Republicans as Democrats in FULL MELTDOWN!

If you watched any of the Pretender in Chief’s speech last night trying to blame MAGA Republicans and Conservatives for your food not being cooked right or delivered on time… Just kidding, but you get the picture, it was absurd, made zero sense, and as President Trump said tonight at his speech in Sioux Falls, “MAGA stands for Make America Great Again, someone should explain that to him.”

Well the news today got even worse for Democrats and Joe Biden after his speech, as the latest Cook Political Report has just shifted 10 more races now in favor of Republicans winning.

Now that doesn’t mean you can expect the Republicans to just win, you have to show up in record numbers and crush these tyrannical, anti-American scumbags on Election Day folks.

It does mean however in some cases the race has moved from a solid Democrat or Leans Democrat to a toss up as well. Which is still great news for the GOP.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Ten more house races shift in GOP’s favor, including in California and New York.

Ten more House seats in reliably blue districts have been shifted in the GOP’s favor just one week ahead of Election Day, spelling trouble for Democrats in areas where President Joe Biden cruised to victory in 2020.

Two seats in New York and one in California have been moved from leaning Democratic to now being deemed toss-ups, giving Republicans hope for extra pickup opportunities as they seek to gain control of the House for the next two years. Additionally, a toss-up race in Oregon has been updated to lean Republican, according to the latest ratings from the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

“I’ve never seen an election where the signs are this divergent and … lumpy,” a veteran Democratic strategist familiar with polling in several races told the outlet. “It’s less nationalized than we’re accustomed to, and there’s more weakness in the blue end of the battlefield.”

Another five races have been shifted from being “likely Democratic” to “lean Democratic” and one House race in New York has moved from being “solid Democrat” to “likely Democrat.”

The updated ratings set the stage for a number of upsets in areas where Democrats were once predicted to win easily but now face tough challenges from their Republican opponents.

NEW @CookPolitical House rating changes: 10 more blue state districts move in Republicans' direction, including #CA47 Rep. Katie Porter (D) from Lean D to Toss Up. Full analysis: https://t.co/ldqos2Pi8J pic.twitter.com/rD40MW6vdw — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 1, 2022

You have a chance to take your country back from these tyrants at the ballot box on November 8, get everyone you know to the polls to vote, our Republic depends on it!

