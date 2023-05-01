NEW Conservative Web Browser TUSK Unveils ‘GIPPR’ AI Chatbot

Tusk, a web browser company committed to championing conservative values, has recently launched GIPPR AI, a chatbot designed to provide a truthful alternative to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has been criticized for political bias and political correctness, making GIPPR AI a much-needed conservative tool in the AI landscape. Named after President Ronald Reagan’s nickname “The Gipper,” GIPPR AI promises to be the chatbot of choice for all truth-seeking conservatives.

While there are several anti-woke alternatives to the big social media platforms, such as Gab, TRUTH Social, Minds, and Elon Musk’s Twitter, alternative search engines are scarce. Microsoft’s Bing, which aims to rival Google with its generative AI, is owned by a company that has partnered with woke, pro-censorship initiatives such as NewsGuard and the Global Disinformation Index. This makes it an unreliable source for unbiased search results.

DuckDuckGo, once marketed as the non-evil alternative to Google, is little better. Instead of giving users control over filtering their search results, it boasts about downranking “disinformation.” This approach to censorship is no different from that of the big tech companies it claims to be different from.

According to TUSK CEO Jeff Bermant, conservatives are subject to oppressive cancel culture that includes AI, and they’re expected to conform to the progressive left’s beliefs.

GIPPR AI provides a truthful AI chatbot that removes the barriers put in place by the radical left and big tech. It’s a conservative tool that allows all conservatives to benefit from AI without fear of being cancelled or shamed for their beliefs.

Bermant believes that free speech is a fundamental right for everyone and essential to a healthy democracy. By launching GIPPR AI and other conservative tools, he hopes to provide users with a safe space to express their views and challenge the liberal status quo with fact-based arguments.

The power of a censorship-free chatbot is evident in GIPPR AI’s success. The TUSK Browser app is available on all major platforms, including Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows desktops.

Check it out today at TuskBrowser.com

