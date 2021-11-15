New College Launching That Embraces Freedom to Think, Listen & Speak

Tired of waiting for American higher education to fix itself, a group of academics and leading intellectuals are launching an independent university which promotes free speech, free inquiry, and civil discourse.

The University of Austin (UATX) plans to offer a graduate program in Entrepreneurship and Leadership, with an undergraduate curriculum premiering in 2024.

The University of Austin (or UATX) has been formed to fix America’s “broken” higher education system, and will be a refuge for those spurned from “illiberal” college campuses.



A “Forbidden Courses” summer program is slated for 2022. It will invite top students for “a spirited discussion about the most provocative questions that often lead to censorship or self-censorship in many universities.”



UATX Founder Panos Kanelos, former president of St. John’s College, describes higher education as one of the most dysfunctional institutions in the US. “Nearly 70 % of students favor reporting professors if the professor says something students find offensive.”

“Nearly a quarter of American academics in the social sciences or humanities endorse ousting a colleague for having a wrong opinion about hot-button issues such as immigration or gender differences,” lamented Pano Kanelos, former St. John’s College president and now head of UATX, in an essay posted on Weiss’ Substack.

“Over a third of conservative academics and PhD students say they have been threatened with disciplinary action for their views,” Kanelos wrote. Universities, he argued, are designed to defend truth, but he and his “free thinking” cohorts like Weiss do not believe that’s taking place on US campuses.

