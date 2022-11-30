New Chevy Christmas Holiday Commercial is a Cinematic Masterpiece [VIDEO]

Chevrolet has another great holiday ad this year. This follows up from one they had last year that was a great, nothing short of tear-jerking from start to finish, and was named “Holiday Ride.”

Well, the automotive company is back with another commercial, just in time for the holiday season, and it’s just as much a cinematic masterpiece as it is a stellar advertisement.

This year’s ad is titled “Mrs. Hayes,” and tells the story of a woman who lost her husband in war decades ago, but has found herself a new family in the neighborhood she has settled down with, particularly her friendship with a young boy named Billy. As Billy grows up, she is active in his life and the lives of every kid in the neighborhood.

The commercial opens with Mrs. Hayes struggling to get her car started, the car she and her husband owned together. She flashes back to her dropping him off at a recruitment office, fast-forwarding to her taking his personal items home. It is pretty clear early on that she has lost him to the war, and she moves into a home that, we can assume, was the home they were going to live in forever.

But Billy accidentally hits a baseball right at the car. She befriends him and it begins a lifelong friendship. In the longer version of the ad, as well as the shorter, made-for-TV version, we see Billy helping her out with the car, with her house, etc. We also see Billy’s wife come to Mrs. Hayes when she is going into labor, and Mrs. Hayes grabs her keys to take her to the car, a beautiful 57 Chevrolet wagon, of course, it’s a Chevy commercial.

Eventually, we get back to the opening scene, and who is there? A grown Billy. who takes Mrs. Hayes and her groceries home in his car (a Chevrolet vehicle, naturally). He then goes back, unknown to her, and gets the car fixed, surprising her the next morning by bringing the car back to her.

The commercial brings out so many positive notes. While not as sad as last year’s, it offers a powerful message on family, love, and community. Which, to be completely fair, is a message we all desperately need in the times we live.

With the holiday season beginning, there are so many of us without loved ones or still apart from those we care about most. For whatever reason, many people around the world are isolated from the people that matter most to them. But rather than withdraw, it’s always so important to keep going out into the world and to be a positive impact on others’ lives, because it fills that empty place inside left by those we’ve lost.

Our thanks to Chevrolet, for once again creating a powerful ad that hits all the right notes. it’s the kind of thing we need right now.

WATCH:

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for sharing content in this article.

