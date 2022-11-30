A scary site coming out of the crown and the nation of England as fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census.

This is the first time a minority of the population has followed the country’s official religion.

Britain with terrible leadership of late has become less religious and less white due to an influx of Muslim immigrants that have poured into the country, causing the ban of guns and knives.

Figures of the 2021 census released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics revealed the news.

46.2% of the population of England and Wales described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% just a decade earlier.

The muslim population grew from 4.5% to 6.5% of the total, while 1.7% identified as Hindu, up from 1.5%.

More than 1 in 3 people, 37% said they had no religion, up from 25% in 2011.

Other parts of the United Kingdom, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, reported their census totals separately.

It’s stunning considering the U.K has state funded Church of England schools, Anglican bishops sit in Parliament’s upper chamber, and the monarch is “defender of the faith” and Supreme Governor of the church.

Andrew Copson, Chief Executive of the Charity Humanists U.K., said “the dramatic growth of the non-religious” had made the U.K. “almost certainly one of the least religious countries on Earth.”

“One of the most striking things about these results is how at odds the population is from the state itself,” he said. “No state in Europe has such a religious set-up as we do in terms of law and public policy, while at the same time having such a non-religious population.”

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, one of the most senior clerics in the Church of England, said the data was “not a great surprise,” but was a challenge to Christians to work harder to promote their faith.

“We have left behind the era when many people almost automatically identified as Christian, but other surveys consistently show how the same people still seek spiritual truth and wisdom and a set of values to live by,” he said.

82% of the people in England and Wales identified as White in the census, down from 86% in 2011. Some 9% said they were Asian, 4% Black, and 3% from “Mixed or multiple” ethnic backgrounds, while 2% identified as a different ethnic group altogether.

Thanks to our friends at The Associated Press for contributing to this article.

Like this: Like Loading...