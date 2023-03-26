NEW CALIFORNIA BILL WILL PROVIDE STUDENTS AS YOUNG AS 7TH GRADERS WITH FREE CONDOMS

California Democrat State Senator Caroline Menjivar has introduced new Bill 541 that would require every public high school in California to provide free condoms to students. If this bill gets passed it would go into effect on or before the 2024-2025 school year.

The proposal describes the provision of free condoms as a bid to avoid and decrease sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancies.

According to a press release, Senator Menjivar said, “By requiring free condoms in all California high schools, we are empowering the youth who decide to become sexually active to protect themselves and their partners from STIs, while removing barriers that potentially shame them and lead to unsafe sex.”

California Family Council director Greg Burt disagreed, according to the Los Angeles Times saying, “It should be obvious that more condoms are not the solution.

The only sure way to reduce STI rates is to change student sexual activity and the number of sexual partners they have. We have to stop assuming hormonal teens can’t control themselves.”

The measure also wants to prevent retail stores from declining to provide nonprescription contraception’s to individuals on the basis of age unless there are age-based restrictions for the contraception under federal or state law.

According to the Times, Menjivar also said, “Sometimes condoms are behind the counter, and they (wrongly) ask for ID, or someone might say, ‘No, you’re too young.’ But that’s not going to stop teens from having safe sex.”

The measure would also require each public school serving any of grades 7 to 12, inclusive, shall allow the distribution of condoms during the course of, or in connection to, educational or public health programs and initiatives.

Imagine handing 13-year-olds condoms like its normal and thinking that you’re the good guy in this?

