NEW BOOK SAYS HARRIS’ UNPOPULARITY IS NO ONES’ FAULT BUT HER OWN

According to a new book written by two New York times ​reporters, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ teams are far from the united front they try to project.



Excerpts, first reported by Politico, detail a very uncomfortable relationship between the senior staffers of both Biden and Harris. Harris staffers complain of being handed impossible tasks while Biden’s camp say Harris’ unpopularity is “no ones’ fault but her own,” according to Politico.



The book is authored by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns and is titled, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.”



The book also claims that First Lady Jill Biden was skeptical of Biden’s decision to select Harris as his running mate during the 2020 presidential election. It is not the first report that Harris and the First Lady do not see ‘eye to eye.’



The future First Lady speaking in confidence to a close adviser to her husband’s campaign, asked the question, “There are millions of people in the United States. Why, do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe?” Martin and Burns claim.​



Senior-level staff on Biden’s team reportedly shared the First Lady’s skepticism. Communications Director Kate Bedingfield reportedly went after Harris in private conversations for being incompetent.



“In private, Bedingfield had taken to noting that the vice presidency was not the first time in Harris’ political career that she had fallen short of sky-high expectations: Her Senate office had been messy and her presidential campaign had been a fiasco. Perhaps, she suggested, the problem was not the vice president’s staff,” the book claims.



On Monday, Bedingfield pushed back on the report in a statement too Politico, however, offering a hearty endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.



Bedingfield told Politico, “The fact that no one working on this book bothered to call to fact check this unattributed claim tells you what you need to know. Vice President Harris is a force in this administration and I have the utmost respect for the work she does every day to move the country forward.”



The excerpts from the book come less than a day after Harris had her 10th top level staff member ​staff member resign since June 2021. Nancy McEldowney announced her resignation in an internal staff memo first obtained by Reuters on Monday. At this rate, Harris is going through a top-level staffer about every month.

Others who have left include: Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary; Symone Sanders, chief spokeswoman; Peter Velz, director of press operations; Vincent Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs; Rajan Kaur, head of digital strategy; Karly Satkowiak, director of advance; Gabrielle DeFranceschi, deputy director of advance; Ashley Etienne, communications director; and Kate Childs Graham, head speechwriter.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...