NEW BOOK BY NEW YORK TIMES AUTHOR SAYS KYRSTEN SINEMA BOASTED THAT CLEAVAGE WOOED REPUBLICAN SENATORS 

According to a new book written by Alexander Burns and Johathan Martin, who are also national political correspondents for the New York Times, Democratic Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema allegedly “boasted” that her cleavage” easily wooed Republicans in the Senate.



In their new book “This Will Not Pass” Burns and Martin allege that according to the Washington Free Beacon, Sinema jokingly told fellow Senate Democrats that it was “easy for her to charm Republican men.” The book also states that Sinema “boasted knowingly to colleagues and aides that her cleavage had an extraordinary persuasive effect on the uptight men of the GOP,” according to the Beacon.



Also, according to the Free Beacon, the book additionally alleges that President Joe Biden’s administration views Sinema as a difficult person who tends to be more closely aligned with Senate Republicans. ​The book notes that President Joe Biden himself is perplexed by Sinema, and that he didn’t quite get the Arizona Senator, the outlet reported.

In January, when Sinema pledged to support the filibuster, while Democrats in the Senate were pushing to abolish it, she received a lot criticism from her colleagues. When Sinema and Joe Manchin (D-WVA) voted in line with a unanimous Republican party, the filibuster change was rejected in bipartisan fashion.



These actions, along with others are probably the reason that Biden is perplexed and “doesn’t quite get” the Arizona Senator.



The new book “This Will Not Pass” will be available to read on May 3, according to the book’s Amazon store page. Enjoy.



We appreciate our friends at the Washington Free Beacon and the Daily Caller for content in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...