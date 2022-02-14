New Billboard in Times Square DEMANDS Biden End Mask Mandates

There’s something new in Times Square, in Manhattan, in New York City, as a huge billboard appeared asking that President Joe Biden end the federal mask mandate, according to the Job Creators Network (JCN).



The billboard read, “Hey Joe! Even your home state is ditching the mask requirements. Isn’t it time you do the same?! Blue States, including Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, are ditching mask mandates because the American people are tired of them.”



Delaware is dropping its indoor mask mandate on Wednesday and school mask mandates in March, a move that comes amid a handful of blue states suddenly reversing course on two years of strict mask requirements.



Oregon, New Jersey, and Connecticut made announcements Monday about dropping their school mask mandates, National Public Radio, (NPR), and Virginia Democrats flipped their stance on mask requirements Tuesday.



JCN President Alfredo Ortiz said in a press release, “The American people are hungering to go back to normal. And yet, Biden is holding out, keeping all the federal mask mandates.”

“The sooner we can get back to normal, the sooner our economy can begin recovering from Biden’s low growth and stagflation. We’re recalling out Biden publicly in the heart of Times Square,” Ortiz said.



“This isn’t a conservative issue or a liberal issue, it’s a common-sense issue, but one that’s key for our recovery.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...