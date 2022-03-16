New Anti-Christian Law in China Effectively BANS Christianity from the Country

As the world’s focus remains riveted to the situation in the Ukraine, with many an article​ ranting about Putin’s tanks or planes doing this or that, Red China is waging war on Chinese Christians.

Christianity Today magazine reported on the beginnings of that censorious war against Chinese Christians in late December of 2021, reporting at the time that: ​This week, Chinese state media reported the State Administration for Religious Affairs reporting (SARA) has announced its “Measures for the Administration of Internet Religious Information Services,” which will come into effect on March 1 and will restrict online ministry to Chinese government-approved religious groups with special permits on government-approved websites.



“No organization or individual shall preach on the Internet, carry out religious education and training, publish sermon content, forward or link to related content, organize and conduct religious activities on the Internet, or live broadcast or post recorded videos of religious rituals, without approval,” stipulates the new regulation jointly formulated by five government bodies, including the Ministries of Public and National Security.



Now, after about three months of the censorship regime in effect for the faithful in China, OpenDoors reports that the new law has worked as intended and effectively bans any form of Christianity in China. In that outlet’s words: Under the Measures for the Administration of Internet Religious information Services, internet users require a permit to post religious content. The license is available only for the five state-approved religious institutions, such as the Three Self Patriotic Movement.



The new measures mean that online services, sermons, Bible studies or any other religious messages in the form of texts, pictures, audio and video can be accessed only through state-approved channels, with content checked to make sure it reflects and supports China’s Communist Party. The measures extend to social media, leading to concerns that mentioning anything connected with Christianity could get people into trouble.



So, to preach in China, one needs a permit. How many permits will be granted to those who preach real Christianity rather than whatever vile, communism and atheism-infused heresy pushed by Xi and his Marxist government? Very little, it can be imagined.



Yet worse, how long will it be until Christians in China are treated like the Uighurs? How long until it’s Christians in Chinese concentration camps, locked away in indoctrination centers until every vestige of their faith in the Lord is washed away by communist lies?



This law’s passage and effect on the faithful in China is just further evidence that the reds are the real enemy of American Christians, not Vladimir Putin.



Under Putin, Russia has gone from the atheism of the Soviet days to over 80% of Russians identifying as Orthodox Christian.



He is far from perfect, but not the one Christians need to focus on, because Xi and his atheist, jackbooted stormtroopers are the proven enemies of the faithful, the ones who want to grind Christianity away under the banner of Marxism. Fighting them is fighting for Christ.

