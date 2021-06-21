Group Demanding Nevada Audit Responds to State Official’s Felonious Threats Against Them

I’ve been working with a nonpartisan group in Nevada, to force an audit using our state constitutional right. This week official replies began arriving from state officials from varying counties, threatening the individuals mailing in notarized demands for an audit with misdemeanors, felonies, and jail time stating the documents we sent “failed to comply” with their requirements…not that they state how or why.

The Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske also responded to the signed affidavits, claiming there will be no audit because she has personally decided there is no need for one….despite having previously admitted there was fraud in the thousands but that it was not “widespread” enough to warrant a complete investigation of fraud (on herself.)

She also implies that a third party audit would “violate” election laws, which is not only a lie but interesting considering she had no problem using the 3rd party company of scandal-riddled Dominion Voting…who even top level Democrats accused of being too easily manipulatable and a danger to election integrity all the way up until they got the result they wanted in the 2020 election.

As a tax paying Nevadan, I think I have a right to know how my State just spent half a million dollars on an electronic voting system people on both sides have a huge problem with. The near identical documents from the county recorders, state several nonsensical “reasons” they feel they can ignore the demands of the People, ignore state constitutional laws, and threaten individuals for demanding to know if their votes mattered. So it was all broken down in our official response back to the State here:

“Since February, we have been asking the Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Attorney General Aaron Ford for answers. These were certified letters that were signed for and received, with no response returned. It was not until it made the media rounds, and stacks of affidavits started piling up on their desks did they both decide to respond this week.

Miranda vs Arizona 384 U.S. 426, 491; 86 S. CT 1603 “where rights secured by the constitution are involved, there can be no ‘rule making’ or legislation which would abrogate them”

Nevada Constitution Article 2 Section 1 and Section 1A Right of Suffrage

Section 1A #11. “To have complaints about elections and election contests resolved fairly, accurately and efficiently as provided by law.”

United States Constitution First Amendment:

The right to petition government for redress grievances is the right to make a complaint to or seek the assistance of one’s government without fear of punishment or reprisals.

With the SOS letter stating “we respectfully deny your request for forensic audit” the SOS is unilaterally making a “rule” that abrogates our constitutional right. We the People have the right to redress (remedy or set right an undesired or unfair situation). A letter from the SOS (respectfully declining an audit) is far from satisfying our constitutional right of redress and a unilateral (NO) by the SOS is NOT a remedy therefore resulting in a violation of our constitutional rights.

Furthermore, by not even coming close to the constitutional definition of “redress” or “remedy“ the SOS further violates our rights by “where rights secured by the constitution are involved, there can be no ‘rule making’ or legislation which would abrogate them” she is “ruling” that she will not conduct a forensic audit. Whereas Miranda v. Arizona forbids it.

United States Constitution First Amendment:

The right to petition government for redress grievances is the right to make a complaint to or seek the assistance of one’s government without fear of punishment or reprisals.

Sheraton v. Cullen, 481 F. 2d 946 (1973) “There can be no sanctions or penalty Imposed upon one because of his exercise of constitutional rights”

The Nevada County Recorders office has denied recording of the Affidavits stating “the document is unauthorized and/or falsified” based on:

NRS 41.036 – Tort claims against the state

NRS 239b.030 – personal information on affidavit

NRS 247.120 – fee to record

NRS 247.110 – discretion of recorder on “format”

NRS 240 – notaries

Which ultimately appears that the recorder at their whimsical discretion can deny recordings for just about anything with a shotgun approach labeling the document as “falsified or unauthorized” without giving any specifics. The Recorders responses as well, included a statement that anyone filing a “falsified or forged” document would be guilty of a category C Felony where seemingly we now have been threatened with sanctions or penalties by attempting to exercise our constitutional rights through the county recorders office.

The United States Constitution is the supreme law, no state laws, rules or regulations can supersede it. We continue to have the right to have our grievances and complaints rectified satisfactorily which is not happening. Our representatives are deflecting, evading and attempting to intimidate us for what I can only surmise to be fear. Fear of being caught committing sedition, tyranny and treason.

Why is the SOS not giving us the names of who was appointed to the election accuracy certification board?

Where’s the certification of the new hardware and software purchased AFTER March 2020?

Why is the SOS not providing the people a copy of the Escrow agreement with Dominion?

Why is the SOS not providing the people the addendum to the dominion contract completed in September 2020?

Who “qualified” the gaming board to certify the voting machines?

Testing by a Federally Accredited Laboratory: State statutes and/or regulations require that voting systems are tested by a federally or nationally accredited laboratory to federal standards. Older statutes may refer to Independent Testing Authorities (ITAs), but such test labs are now known as Voting System Test Laboratories (VSTLs) under the EAC’s testing and certification program.

Why is the SOS not providing us with verification that the testing and certification was completed by a federally or nationally accredited laboratory?

If as the SOS states that the entire election process was free of fraud and in compliance with all requirements, then why are we the people being refused to view the information we are asking for?

You are our Legislators, you are responsible for protecting the integrity of it all. You should be asking the SOS the exact same questions.

If there was full compliance then SHOW US.

PLEASE READ ALL ATTACHMENTS.

If you’d like to participate in the affidavit process, and receive your own tyrannical threatenjnv letters from the government to gram on your wall, you’ll find the PDF and instructions imbedded in this article here: https://thedcpatriot.com/nevada-state-served-maladministration-affidavits-forcing-election-audit/

(Since I’ve kicked off everything for posting about voter fraud, you can follow updated news about the Nevada Audit either through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB at @AmericanAFMindy )

