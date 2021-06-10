Nevada Patriots Prepare For Major Forensic Election Audit Push

While most battleground states have been all over the news talking about fraud and demanding audits, Nevada has been exceptionally quiet about all of it. Why? Because deep rooted corruption in Nevada is nothing new, from the 4-time arrested Attorney General, to the RINO Secretary of State that allowed mail-in ballots to dead people and illegal ballot harvesting in the first place, to the Governor who made sure one of the first things he did in office was make it harder to recall him. To say politics have been dirty awhile here, would be an understatement. But the people of Nevada didn’t give up on their country or their vote, we witnessed election fraud with our own eyes on multiple levels…but with the local media all leaning Left, we seemed to have no recourse. That was until the good, honest People of Arizona used the power of their state constitution to petition and force the government to do the forensic audit required, shall the people demand it. While delegates from other states visited Maricopa County just this week, weeks ago I visited it myself to talk to these very same amazing Patriots that initiated the audit like Josh Barnett, Daniel Wood, and David Jose specifically with hope to recreate and adapt what they did there, here for Nevada.

After a week of polishing the affidavit through a top notch paralegal, constitutional lawyers, and the writers of the original Maricopa County petition themselves, we personally hand delivered the notarized documents that put the State on notice for maladministration and certified mailed out the rest. The only thing left for People of Nevada to do now, is to garner even more affidavits in supportive strength and wait for the official reply of the State and it’s officials. Whether this goes to arbitration or not, depends on how badly the State wants to ignore the constitutional right of its people to demand proof the elections they just held were fair and legal. Despite what the news would have you believe, it’s not up to the People to prove fraud to the courts to get an audit….it’s up to the government to prove to the People the elections were fair in the first place if they demand it….and we have officially demanded it.

This has been rolling since Monday, June 7, 2021, and it hasn’t been easy to get this story out. The media doesn’t want to report on it because then they’d have to admit they were wrong (or purposely misleading) and everything related to election fraud and most of the accounts that were reporting on it (like mine) have been permanently suspended and removed from social media. (If you go on GAB which is a free speech app, you’ll see all the stories of fraud they’re finding with these audits you won’t see anywhere else.) The mainstream censorship won’t matter though, news like this cannot be suppressed for long. These nationwide election audits feel inevitable, as the country waits for the bombshell I already know Maricopa will be dropping.

(Original interview article, which includes the PDF of the affidavit for others to check out and fill out: here.)

