Officials Threaten People Demanding Election Audits in Nevada with Class C Felonies

I am currently working with a nonpartisan group of concerned Nevadans, advocating for our state constitutional right to an audit. Turns out it’s not up to the People to prove fraud to the courts to get an audit according to Nevada’s state constitution, it’s actually up to the State to prove all elections are fair and valid if the People demand it….and we’re demanding it. Last week notarized affidavits from all over Nevada were certified mailed to the appropriate state officials demanding their right to a forensic audit.

Many expected for them to be simply (and illegally) ignored, and forced to move forward with arbitration. Surprisingly, replies from several officials have actually started to roll in…and you won’t believe what they tried to say.

Barbara Cegavske, the Republican Secretary of State who was censored by her own party for criminally loosening election integrity to the point of embarrassment (through mail-in ballots to every man, woman, and illegal alien alive or dead, and unconstitutionally pushing ballot harvesting through despite it being illegal according to our own state constitution) was the very first official to reply. She outright refused to do a forensic audit based on the fact that she claims the election was valid….because she “says so.”

Keep in mind, Barbara Cegavske already publicly admitted there was election fraud in Nevada during the 2020 election, but after investigating only a fraction of the illegal ballots and still coming to the conclusion that thousands were likely fake, decided the problem wasn’t “widespread” enough to worry about. According to her own “findings” illegal aliens probably did illegally vote in the thousands alone (they’re automatically signed up to vote unless they chose to opt out at the DMV here) but that it’s not her place to look into it because she believes it’s “illegal” to ask people of they’re illegal. Huh? She never once addressed the fact poll watchers weren’t permitted to observe and has refused to release what should be public records on who certified the voting machines before the election, if at all. Voting machines are required to be certified by a federally approved laboratory, but currently the Nevada Gaming Board Commission is in charge of inspecting them…and that board is entirely appointed by the Governor. How is that not a MAJOR conflict of interest?

Then letters from the Nye and Lyon County recorders started arriving back today, and both looked suspiciously too similar to have not come from the exact same source. First they outright refuse to even record that the affidavits were received claiming the documents were unauthorized and/or falsified based off:

NRS 41.036 – Tort claims against the state (we’re asking for an election audit based off what should be pretty obvious maladministration at this point.)

NRS 239b.030 – Personal information on affidavit (they were addressed to their public offices)

NRS 247.120 – Fee to record (nowhere on the affidavit did we ask them for a fee to record something, why would we?)

NRS 247.110 – Discretion of recorder on “format” (they never identify what the “format” issue is, but apparently they think the recorder can just throw out anything they don’t like using this excuse)

NRS 240 – Something about the fact it was notarized (why wouldn’t we notarize an affidavit to prove the person in came from was indeed living and voting in Nevada?)

The Recorders then go on to unbelievably threaten everyone that sent in an affidavit with misdemeanors and class C felonies, for all the listed things above that as I already pointed out…don’t make sense.

Attorney General Aaron Ford also sent back a letter saying it wasn’t his jurisdiction…which is true. It was just a courtesy letter, we weren’t expecting our tax owing, 4 time arrested Attorney General to actually use his clout to help the People. A quick stroll through his Twitter reveals he’s only interested in helping the criminal element in Nevada than anything else.

If you would like to remind the Nevada Legislature that it doesn’t matter if they personally believe there was fraud or not, but that they are required through the state constitution to prove to the People our elections are valid if we officially ask, you may do so below:

Annie.Black@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Dickman@asm.state.nv.us, John.Ellison@asm.state.nv.us, Gregory.Hafen@asm.state.nv.us, Alexis.Hansen@asm.state.nv.us, Melissa.Hardy@asm.state.nv.us, Heidi.Kasama@asm.state.nv.us, Lisa.Krasner@asm.state.nv.us, Glen.Leavitt@asm.state.nv.us, Andy.Matthews@asm.state.nv.us, Richard.McArthur@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, Robin.Titus@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Tolles@asm.state.nv.us, Jim.Wheeler@asm.state.nv.us

Feel free to tell them how the American People don’t take kindly to threats by a government that’s supposed to work for us. 🇺🇸👌🏻If you’d like to participate as a petitioner to demand an audit for the state of Nevada and receive your own tyrannical threatening letter to hang on your wall, you can find it in the PDF imbedded int the explanations article “here.”

Nevadans have already started to respond to the Secretary of State since those letters arrived first, they were eager to remind her that it’s not up to her to decide if she should be investigated for fraud. I can’t wait to see what Nevadans end up sending to the county recorders threatening them with felonies.

