Nevada Officials Break Oath of Office: Refuse to Accept Affidavits for Audit

In recent weeks, Assemblyman Jason Frierson Speaker of the Nevada Assembly and Debra Strickland, Nye County Commissioner were sent over hundreds individually signed affidavits demanding a 2020 forensic election audit by the People of Nevada. While some counties responded back with threats and intimidation claiming their word was good enough and no audit was needed, some refused to respond at all. Jason Frierson has only a single official mailing address that anyone can find which is 7925 West Russell Road, No. 400187 Las Vegas, NV 89140-8009. Debra Stricklands official mailing address is listed as 101 Radar Road P.O. Box 153 Tonopah, Nevada 89049. Certified letters with return receipts were sent as well as regular US Postal mail letters. Both representatives have refused the certified letters and returned the notarized affidavits without opening them and without any acknowledgement. Considering these were signed affidavits that were putting government officials on notice for maladministration, not responding to the people’s demands actually solidifies their point that elected representatives are not doing the job required of them. As a nonpartisan group only interested in making sure that our votes mattered with the lack of transparency that infamously occurred during the election (Nevada was one of several Battleground States that stopped counting without explanation Let’s remind them what their oath of office is:



Senators Oath to Office:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”The Senators and Representatives before mentioned, shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution; but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”— U.S. Constitution, Article VI, clause 3

“Congress shall make no law … abridging … the right of the people … to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”— from the First Amendment

The right to petition should is not necessarily the right to instruct. A right of instruction permits a majority of constituents to direct a legislator to vote a particular way, while a right of petition assures that government officials must receive arguments from members of the public, meaning, we the People have a constitutional right to be heard and our representatives have a constitutional obligation to receive and acknowledge receipt that we have been “heard”.

The petition clause concludes the First Amendment’s ringing enumeration of expressive rights and, in many ways, supports them all. Petition is the right to ask government at any level to right a wrong or correct a problem.

One of the risks of representative democracy is that elected officials may favor the narrow partisan interests of their most powerful supporters, or choose to advance their own personal interests instead of viewing themselves as faithful agents of their constituents. A robust right to petition is designed to minimize such risks. By being forced to acknowledge and respond to petitions from ordinary persons, officials become better informed and must openly defend their positions, enabling voters to pass a more informed judgment.

these communications between individual legislators and the People help lawmakers make decisions about public policy issues, provide mechanisms for resolving citizens’ complaints about the government and allow an outlet for the expression of public views and opinions. Jason Frierson and Debra Strickland are now refusing we the People even an “outlet” to redress our grievances by returning our certified mailing refusing to accept mail and returning them unopened.

This kind of unethical behavior by our members of public office erodes public confidence in the legislature and all legislators. This is doubly true in emerging democracies where traditions of bribery, nepotism and legislating for personal benefit may be difficult to eradicate. Delegates must employ means to identify the views of their constituents, they are not permitted the liberty of employing their own reason and judgment while acting as representatives in Congress or Senate.

Our representatives are subject to investigation and prosecution for criminal misconduct and other statutory violations through the criminal justice system. Violations of “ethical norms” and principles of ethical behavior by a member are supposed to be enforced internally in each House of Congress by other Members of the House or the Senate, however, criminals do not investigate themselves do they? Our political state of affairs in Nevada have been eroded so severely that there is zero integrity left in the institution and nobody is holding anyone accountable. There are no longer any enforceable laws or rules being held to our elected representatives and they are literally capable of any violation of law and clearly will not uphold our Constitution to which they swore to. Swearing allegiance and oath to the People and the Constitution has become nothing other than “lip service” and simply a checkmark in their agenda to represent and protect no person but themselves and their individual desires. Each and every elected official that violates their oath and our Constitution should be held to the most serious of penalties as provided for in Article I, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution, and be punished for disorderly behavior for nothing other than protecting the integrity of the institution. Right? But here is the problem, the only representatives we have left to fight for our institutional integrity is us…… How do we do this? We hold them accountable individually. If this article infuriates you as it does me, let them know, write, email, call these and all other representatives and demand accountability referencing their obligation to the Nevada Constitution

Our founding fathers created our constitution in order to protect us from such tyranny as we a re witnessing in at a pandemic level accross america. WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE ONLY ONES LEFT TO SAVE OUR CONSTITUTION. If ever there was a time to act it is NOW……

Jason Frierson: Jason.Frierson@asm.state.nv.us Debra Strickland: dlstrickland@co.nye.nv.us tel: (775) 513-8491

